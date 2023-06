New program aims to get more N.S. youths in the garden, address food insecurity

Duration 2:26

The Engaging African Nova Scotian Youth in Agriculture and Community Food Security Project has five sites across the province. When it's time to harvest the crops, the young growers will decide the best way to get the food into the hands of community members who need it most. The CBC's Feleshia Chandler paid a visit to the program in Truro, N.S.