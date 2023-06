#TheMoment Vanilla the chimpanzee sees the sky for the first time

News

Duration 1:18

Vanilla the chimpanzee, born at New York University's infamous LEMSIP laboratory, has lived in cages and enclosures for all 28 years of her life. That is, until she recently stepped into the sunshine at the Save the Chimps sanctuary and gazed in amazement at the open sky for the first time.