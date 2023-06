Olivia Chow answers reporter's question in Cantonese — a first for a Toronto mayor-elect

News

Duration 1:18

Olivia Chow, who will make history as Toronto's first racialized mayor when she officially replaces John Tory, spoke to media a day after her byelection victory. Chow was also asked a question in Cantonese by a reporter wanting to know what will be the first thing she does as mayor — and she replied in Cantonese.