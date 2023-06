Down-Home

Radio

Duration 48:18

Host James Chaarani, takes a road trip to the most southern point of Canada, through farmlands and backwoods, trying to figure out whether a Lebanese-Canadian like himself can belong in the more rural parts of the country. In this one hour special, he’ll plunge deep into the culture of Canada’s “deep south,” as he dubs it, speaking to hunters, farmers and truckers, to not only to figure out whether he fits in, but to experience the culture of a part of the country he loves.