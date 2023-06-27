Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quebec AM10:38Townships Seniors share Words of Wisdom

Townships Seniors share Words of Wisdom

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:38

Culture for Seniors is a Townships group that was founded on the idea of bringing seniors together. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, their whole approach went right out the window. The project they came up with instead was such a success that it's still going on today. CBC's Gordon Lambie stopped by the Wales Home in Cleveland, Que. to find out more.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 9:14

Wagner's march on Moscow: what happened, and is it really over? | About That

About That

1 day ago
Duration 2:07

Mother gave her spot on the Titan submersible to her son

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

Waste paper piles of Canadian brand names manually segregated from plastic

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:56

Pig chases bear off Vancouver Island farm

CBC News BC

6 days ago
Duration 3:00

Scientists explore B.C.'s deep sea habitats

CBC News BC

11 days ago

now