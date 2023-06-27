Townships Seniors share Words of Wisdom | CBC.ca Loaded
Townships Seniors share Words of Wisdom
14 hours ago
Culture for Seniors is a Townships group that was founded on the idea of bringing seniors together. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, their whole approach went right out the window. The project they came up with instead was such a success that it's still going on today. CBC's Gordon Lambie stopped by the Wales Home in Cleveland, Que. to find out more.