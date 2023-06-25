Content
All in a Weekend11:51Film Noir au Canal Festival opens contest for budding filmmakers

Film Noir au Canal Festival opens contest for budding filmmakers

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:51

The film-noir festival in Montreal next month is offering film buffs the chance to make their own film noir. We find out what they're looking for and what you can win from Justine Smith, film critic and presenter at Film Noir au Canal. We also talk about the opening film, "Kiss Me Deadly".

