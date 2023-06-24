It's hard at times but we all need to watch 'Little Bird'

It's the 1980s, Esther Rosenblum is a Montreal law student about to get married. She’s grown up in Westmount, in a Jewish family. She knows she’s Indigenous, she knows she was adopted. But she doesn’t know everything. That's where the story of a Sixties Scoop survivor begins in the limited series, Little Bird produced by Rezolutions Pictures, the Montreal-based production company dedicated to telling Indigenous stories on film and television. The show's executive producer, Christina Fon and lead actress, Darla Contois, talk about the series and the shifts in the industry regarding Indigenous stories. And Sixties Scoop survivor Nakuset, the executive director of the Native Women's Shelter in Montreal, shares what it meant to her to contribute as one of the Indigenous consultants.