All in a Weekend11:32At the peak of prom season, WISTA presents the musical "The Prom"

At the peak of prom season, WISTA presents the musical "The Prom"

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:32

We speak with the co-directors of the West Island Theatre Association's production of the musical "The Prom", Julie Reckziegel and Julianna Astorino. The story is about a Queer couple that want to attend prom together but face a lot of resistance. Julie and Julianna talk about the importance of telling these kinds of stories and what it means to them.

