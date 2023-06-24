At the peak of prom season, WISTA presents the musical "The Prom"

We speak with the co-directors of the West Island Theatre Association's production of the musical "The Prom", Julie Reckziegel and Julianna Astorino. The story is about a Queer couple that want to attend prom together but face a lot of resistance. Julie and Julianna talk about the importance of telling these kinds of stories and what it means to them.