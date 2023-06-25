Protests, jail and hospital: one activist’s journey through climate anxiety

Driven by fear of climate change, Emily Kelsall got involved in extreme forms of activism. But the 25-year-old has come through a mental health crisis and now has a new approach to climate action. And we hear from two people who have studied the issue for a broader look at the mental health impacts of our warming planet. Then, we answer a listener’s questions about whether it’s possible to hop aboard a cargo ship for your summer vacation – and whether it’s a less carbon intensive way to travel than flying.