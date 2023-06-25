Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth54:01Protests, jail and hospital: one activist’s journey through climate anxiety

Protests, jail and hospital: one activist’s journey through climate anxiety

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:01

Driven by fear of climate change, Emily Kelsall got involved in extreme forms of activism. But the 25-year-old has come through a mental health crisis and now has a new approach to climate action. And we hear from two people who have studied the issue for a broader look at the mental health impacts of our warming planet. Then, we answer a listener’s questions about whether it’s possible to hop aboard a cargo ship for your summer vacation – and whether it’s a less carbon intensive way to travel than flying.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:49

Titanic tourist submersible destroyed: How it happened | About That

About That

1 day ago
Duration 0:39

Titan submersible passengers believed lost at sea

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:59

Concerns about OceanGate’s 'experimental approach' go back years

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:56

Pig chases bear off Vancouver Island farm

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:48

Go inside a submarine used to explore the Titanic wreck

CBC News Newfoundland

11 months ago

now