Pride Divide

Radio

Duration 29:23

Most communities in Canada become a little more colourful every June as rainbow flags fly from town and city halls across the country. It’s a nod to support for the queer and trans community. This week, Falen Johnson hears stories about two towns with different approaches to the Pride flag. In Norwich Ontario, although you’ll find plenty of Pride flags, you won’t find any on municipal property. Reporter Katie Nicholson takes us to the small town of roughly 11,000, where they’re experiencing a pride divide. We’re also heading to the other side of the country, in Coquitlam B.C. for a very different Pride flag story. Last fall, the Gay Straight Alliance at Charles Best Secondary School in Coquitlam were asking why their city didn’t have a Pride event or raise the Pride flag. When they asked city council to raise a flag at city hall for Pride 2023, they were told it couldn’t happen. The city had a policy that meant a flag could not be raised. The students were discouraged, but they didn’t take no for an answer.