Montreal A to V: LaSalle, a water lover's paradise

News

Duration 5:36

From surfing to rafting, to kayaking and paddle boarding, the borough of LaSalle is a water lover's paradise. CBC Montreal's Debra Arbec went paddleboarding with Hugo Lavictoire. Over the past 30 years, the owner of the local outfitting company, KSF, has watched water sports on the St-Lawrence River take off.