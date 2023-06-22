People who use to live in the mining town of Creighton have put together a book of memories

Radio

Duration 11:04

Former residents of the town of Creighton Mine took us back in time... a time before their community was leveled by the mining company INCO. They've written a book of memories about the town. The CBC's Jan Lakes spoke with two of the authors and a ninety-eight-year-old man who lived there and told the story of meeting his wife.