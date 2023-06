#TheMoment a 14-year-old Canadian animated a scene in the new Spider-Man movie

Duration 1:18

14-year-old Preston Mutanga loves Lego and Spider-Man. So when the trailer for Across the Spider-Verse dropped, he set about recreating it in his own Lego animation style. The video was so impressive, it landed him a gig animating a scene in the real movie.