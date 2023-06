Assumption Church organ gets a long overdue tune up

News

Duration 2:36

The historic pipe organ at Assumption Church hadn't been cleaned in about 50 years, but all that's changing thanks to some renovations that need to happen to the church's ceiling. Jim Doddington is with Doddington and Doddington Pipe Organs Incorporated, which is working on the instrument, and Ron Dossenbach is the organ consultant on the project.