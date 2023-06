These parents, once consumed by drug addictions, are using radical honesty as a starting point for change

News

Duration 23:27

Dan Hearn and Donna Gilchrist live with their two children in Saskatoon. It wasn't long ago, they lost almost everything to drugs. From their house, the couple hosts a podcast on addiction and recovery. They say people are searching for what's missing — raw honesty, a sense of belonging and hope.