U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral and First District Commander John Mauger said both Canada and the U.S. are coordinating to comb the area where the tourist submersible is said to have gone missing en route to the Titanic wreck. He called it a 'challenge' because of the area's remoteness, but that they're using all the tools they have on hand to help.