Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Let’s Go11:23Montreal-based Indigenous artist "Siibii" is taking the music world by storm

Montreal-based Indigenous artist "Siibii" is taking the music world by storm

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:23

Meet a Montreal-based Indigenous artist who is taking the music world by storm. Siibii is Innu from the Cree Nation of Mistissini. They are a singer-songwriter...and will be performing on some big stages across Quebec this summer. And most recently....they made their debut in cinematic music for the new movie Bones of Crows. They join us on Let's Go

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:41

U.S. and Canadian coast guards searching for submersible missing near Titanic

The National

11 hours ago
Duration 1:16

#TheMoment Jasper, Alberta got a winter wallop in June

The National

12 hours ago
Duration 1:52

The technology aiding the search for the Titan

CBC News

15 hours ago
Duration 0:17

Crowds gather at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., after fatal shooting

CBC News BC

23 hours ago
Duration 0:46

Before and after video shows overnight rock slide near Swiss village

CBC News

4 days ago

now