YWCA report highlights how stigma around sexual exploitation can create support barriers

A report put together by several Nova Scotia organizations looks at how stigma makes already-vulnerable people even more vulnerable to sexual exploitation, because it creates barriers when they try to get help. Mainstreet's Alex Mason spoke with Dametre Samuels, Stephanie Atwood and Kimm Kent to learn more about "Hearing Them: Stigma as a Barrier to Accessing Services and Supports." The report is available here: tessns.ca/research