'Incredibly heartening and important': Yellowknife holds its 1st Pride parade

Duration 4:48

Yellowknife held its first Pride parade Sunday. "As a young, formerly-closeted gay kid who grew up here and saw what it was like in the '90s, to see where it's kind of evolved from, it's incredibly heartening and important," says Yellowknife City Councillor Garett Cochrane. The CBC's Graham Shishkov was there.