This Halifax high school student fled the war in Ukraine to focus on her education

News

Duration 3:29

Polina Kozlova, 17, chose to leave her parents and brother in Ukraine to come to Canada last year. Her home in Kherson is on the front lines of the conflict — and last week, her family's apartment building was hit by a rocket. She spoke to CBC's Information Morning host Portia Clark about the choice to come to Canada and watching the war unfold from afar.