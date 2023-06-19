Video game Distraction Machine imagines a Montreal under zombie seige | CBC.ca Loaded
11 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:05
Lateef Martin speaks to Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini about Miscellanium Studios' new video game Distraction Machine. It's set in a Montreal beseiged by undead 'feeders,' and brings puzzle-solving and music-making into its gameplay.