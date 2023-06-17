Music for the people: Quatuor Cobalt

Duration 54:00

Quatuor Cobalt is an emerging Montreal string quartet committed to making the experience of live music as accessible as possible. Quartet member and artistic director, Guillaume Villeneuve shares how - alongside his wife, Diane Bayard and University of Montreal friends, Clement Bufferne and Francois Leclerc - bring music from classical to contemporary repertoires directly to where people are -- in the villages along the St. Lawrence river banks or the alleyways of Montreal.