Kahnawà:ke 's first Pride Parade

Radio

Duration 11:51

Next weekend, Kahnawà:ke will hold its first Pride parade. Kahnawake Collective Impact has partnered with a number of businesses and organizations to bring the event to life. This is an expansion from last year's Two Spirit: Indigiqueer Movie Night, which welcomed youth from across Kahnawà:ke and surrounding areas. We spoke with Lily Deer, one of the parade organisers about why it's important to hold a public event like this and about the giant unicorn that will be in the parade!