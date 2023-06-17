Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary

July 8th marks the 15th anniversary of the fundraising motorcycle ride, "Ride De Filles" for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. We speak with Quebec singer Lulu Hughes, a breast cancer survivor, herself, about how she became the event's spokesperson and the concert at the end of the ride where she's performing with other Quebec artists.