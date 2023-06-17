Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend12:24Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary

Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:24

July 8th marks the 15th anniversary of the fundraising motorcycle ride, "Ride De Filles" for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. We speak with Quebec singer Lulu Hughes, a breast cancer survivor, herself, about how she became the event's spokesperson and the concert at the end of the ride where she's performing with other Quebec artists.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:02

Investigators try to piece together how the unthinkable happened in the Manitoba bus crash

The National

17 hours ago
Duration 0:51

Dauphin, Man., crash victims not easily identifiable due to facial trauma

CBC News

20 hours ago
Duration 2:21

What investigators will be looking for at the scene of the Manitoba crash

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:22

Emergency crews, STARS helicopter respond to serious crash in southwestern Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 0:21

Serious crash in southwestern Manitoba leaves smoking vehicle in ditch

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago

now