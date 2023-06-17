Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend
Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary
Lulu Hughes: Ride de Filles 15th Anniversary
14 hours ago
Duration 12:24
July 8th marks the 15th anniversary of the fundraising motorcycle ride, "Ride De Filles" for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. We speak with Quebec singer Lulu Hughes, a breast cancer survivor, herself, about how she became the event's spokesperson and the concert at the end of the ride where she's performing with other Quebec artists.