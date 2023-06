#TheMoment a 90-year-old P.E.I. man gave 1,162nd blood donation

Ewen Stewart of Charlottetown, P.E.I., has been giving blood for more than seven decades. He has come to the blood donor clinic every Tuesday since weekly donations were introduced in 1997. This week, he donated for the final time: #1,162 in total — a P.E.I. record.