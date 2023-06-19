Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist53:44Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney on how gossip brings us all closer together

Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney on how gossip brings us all closer together

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:44

The podcast Normal Gossip has shot to fame within the past year all thanks to the unifying power of gossip. On the pod, host Kelsey McKinney shares listener-submitted gossip from the lives of everyday people. From weird neighbours, to sorority wedding drama, to secret workplace romances, each story is equally trivial, hilarious and unbelievable. Kelsey joins Leah to talk about why we love to gossip and looks at how it can actually keep us safe. Then, she'll share her favourite podcasts. We dive into scammers, Taylor Swift, Bachelor Nation, and more! Featuring: Normal Gossip, ICYMI, Articles of Interest, Scam Goddess For links and more info on everything on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:51

Dauphin, Man., crash victims not easily identifiable due to facial trauma

CBC News

6 hours ago
Duration 2:21

What investigators will be looking for at the scene of the Manitoba crash

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:22

Emergency crews, STARS helicopter respond to serious crash in southwestern Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

1 day ago
Duration 0:21

Serious crash in southwestern Manitoba leaves smoking vehicle in ditch

CBC News Manitoba

1 day ago
Duration 3:13

Poilievre, Mendicino trade heated words over Bernardo prison transfer

Politics News

2 days ago

now