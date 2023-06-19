Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney on how gossip brings us all closer together

Radio

Duration 53:44

The podcast Normal Gossip has shot to fame within the past year all thanks to the unifying power of gossip. On the pod, host Kelsey McKinney shares listener-submitted gossip from the lives of everyday people. From weird neighbours, to sorority wedding drama, to secret workplace romances, each story is equally trivial, hilarious and unbelievable. Kelsey joins Leah to talk about why we love to gossip and looks at how it can actually keep us safe. Then, she'll share her favourite podcasts. We dive into scammers, Taylor Swift, Bachelor Nation, and more! Featuring: Normal Gossip, ICYMI, Articles of Interest, Scam Goddess For links and more info on everything on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.