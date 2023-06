5X South Asian Youth Festival's 2nd night headlined by viral Tiktok poet Robyn Sandhu

News

Duration 1:38

Robyn Sandhu, who is well known on social media for his music and poetry, stepped out onto the stage Wednesday night in Vancouver for a promised intimate evening with his fans. He was the headliner at the 5x South Asian Youth Festival, recognized as the largest South Asian youth event in Canada, and one of its most anticipated performers.