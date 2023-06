The son of CFL's most beloved gopher says his dad was a legend both on and off the field

A key member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization has retired. The man who served as Gainer the Gopher for 30 years has hung up his fur and while someone else is taking over — Gainer's son says no one can replace his dad in his heart. This is Adam Ennis' tribute to his father.