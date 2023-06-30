Content
CBC Radio Specials48:58100 Years Later: The Dark Side of Gold Mountain

100 Years Later: The Dark Side of Gold Mountain

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 48:58

Chinese-Canadians are one of the largest ethnic groups in the country. 100 years after the Chinese Exclusion Act was enacted to ban them from entering Canada, we explore why Chinese-Canadians continue to feel excluded and stigmatized in a country that remains conflicted over their presence.

