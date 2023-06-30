100 Years Later: The Dark Side of Gold Mountain | CBC.ca Loaded
CBC Radio Specials48:58100 Years Later: The Dark Side of Gold Mountain
100 Years Later: The Dark Side of Gold Mountain
1 day ago
Radio
Duration 48:58
Chinese-Canadians are one of the largest ethnic groups in the country. 100 years after the Chinese Exclusion Act was enacted to ban them from entering Canada, we explore why Chinese-Canadians continue to feel excluded and stigmatized in a country that remains conflicted over their presence.