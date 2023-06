3 world records, a Noah Lyles win & first look at Olympic champ Marcell Jacobs | Athletics North

A total of 3 world records fell at the Paris stop of Diamond League, which is the first time that's happened in the meet's 13-year-history. We also saw Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs finally race his season opener. This and more in our Athletics North Diamond League recap.