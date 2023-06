Sask. government's out-of-province travel expenses on pace to surpass 2022

News

Duration 2:09

Saskatchewan's premier and cabinet are on pace to spend more on out-of-province travel than in years past. The government recently posted its travel expenses for MLAs for the period of Oct. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. In the first three months of 2023, the government spent more than $214,000 on out-of-province travel.