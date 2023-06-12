Antique dealer wants to preserve Le Galoplant

Radio

Duration 11:14

The future of a historic Montreal merry-go round is in question. Last week Laronde announced it could no longer afford to operate Le Galopant. The carousel dates back to 1885, making it one of the oldest in the world. Its parts are handcrafted and expensive. George Powers is an antiques dealer and entrepreneur. He knows how to fix carrousels and wants to help.