Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Not the exhibition you know but the one that you need

Not the exhibition you know but the one that you need

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Three experts on Art of Ancient Americas help us understand that there are lessons to be learned in the new exhibition: 'Portable Universe: Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Columbia' The two curators from Los Angeles County Museum of Art spent time building relationships with the Arhuaco people of northern Columbia. They went to learn about the significance of some 900 items that were in the museum's possession. After nearly a decade, the Arhuaco are among the main partners in an exhibition designed to remind us all of kinship and our roles as stewards of the earth. Like in the actual exhibition, where music by Luis Fernando Franco Duque (Soundscape ©Museum Associates/LACMA) guides you to another world, this conversation will guide you to many other questions, especially those around collecting and exhibiting Ancient and contemporary Indigenous art and cultures.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:23

Here's what Trudeau said on his surprise visit to Ukraine

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:58

This 12-year-old is about to receive a bachelor's degree

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 1:19

#TheMoment New Yorkers told Canada to take its smoke back

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:00

Uncontrolled wildfire burns near B.C.'s Tumbler Ridge

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 0:58

Aerodrome loophole allows builders to dodge local laws, cottagers say

CBC News Ottawa

3 days ago

now