Not the exhibition you know but the one that you need

Radio

Duration 54:00

Three experts on Art of Ancient Americas help us understand that there are lessons to be learned in the new exhibition: 'Portable Universe: Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Columbia' The two curators from Los Angeles County Museum of Art spent time building relationships with the Arhuaco people of northern Columbia. They went to learn about the significance of some 900 items that were in the museum's possession. After nearly a decade, the Arhuaco are among the main partners in an exhibition designed to remind us all of kinship and our roles as stewards of the earth. Like in the actual exhibition, where music by Luis Fernando Franco Duque (Soundscape ©Museum Associates/LACMA) guides you to another world, this conversation will guide you to many other questions, especially those around collecting and exhibiting Ancient and contemporary Indigenous art and cultures.