Quebec Bar Association Opening a Free Legal Clinic | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend8:56Quebec Bar Association Opening a Free Legal Clinic
Quebec Bar Association Opening a Free Legal Clinic
16 hours ago
Radio
Duration 8:56
We speak with Catherine Ouimet, Executive Director of the Quebec Bar Association, about their pilot project for a free level clinic that was so successful, it's now going to be a permanent service. She explains the kind of services that will be offered and how the public can access the clinic.