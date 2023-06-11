Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend8:56Quebec Bar Association Opening a Free Legal Clinic

Quebec Bar Association Opening a Free Legal Clinic

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:56

We speak with Catherine Ouimet, Executive Director of the Quebec Bar Association, about their pilot project for a free level clinic that was so successful, it's now going to be a permanent service. She explains the kind of services that will be offered and how the public can access the clinic.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:23

Here's what Trudeau said on his surprise visit to Ukraine

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:58

This 12-year-old is about to receive a bachelor's degree

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 1:19

#TheMoment New Yorkers told Canada to take its smoke back

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:00

Uncontrolled wildfire burns near B.C.'s Tumbler Ridge

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 0:58

Aerodrome loophole allows builders to dodge local laws, cottagers say

CBC News Ottawa

3 days ago

now