Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend10:28Festivals for the dog lovers this summer!

Festivals for the dog lovers this summer!

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:28

As part of YATAI MTL, the four day celebration of Japan happening this week at Les Quais au Bassin Peel, a dog gathering and contest is part of the festivities. It's specifically for the Shiba and Akita breeds. Then, in a few weeks, the organizers of that event have created Montreal's first ever festival dedicated to dogs, the Woopaw Fest (June 30 to July 2). We spoke with Moëv Kurdi, the logistic coordinator and creative director of both events.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:58

This 12-year-old is about to receive a bachelor's degree

CBC News Ottawa

21 hours ago
Duration 1:57

Trump says he's been indicted in classified documents case

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:19

#TheMoment New Yorkers told Canada to take its smoke back

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

Uncontrolled wildfire burns near B.C.'s Tumbler Ridge

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:58

Aerodrome loophole allows builders to dodge local laws, cottagers say

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago

now