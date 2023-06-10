Festivals for the dog lovers this summer!

As part of YATAI MTL, the four day celebration of Japan happening this week at Les Quais au Bassin Peel, a dog gathering and contest is part of the festivities. It's specifically for the Shiba and Akita breeds. Then, in a few weeks, the organizers of that event have created Montreal's first ever festival dedicated to dogs, the Woopaw Fest (June 30 to July 2). We spoke with Moëv Kurdi, the logistic coordinator and creative director of both events.