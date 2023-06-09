Content
Daybreak Montreal11:56Eric Girard on how Bill 96 impacts English speakers in Montreal

Eric Girard on how Bill 96 impacts English speakers in Montreal

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:56

Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Eric Girard, Quebec's minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers. He's also the minister of finance, and the MNA for Groulx, which covers Boisbriand, Sainte-Therese and Rosemere.

