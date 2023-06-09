Eric Girard on how Bill 96 impacts English speakers in Montreal | CBC.ca Loaded
Daybreak Montreal11:56Eric Girard on how Bill 96 impacts English speakers in Montreal
Eric Girard on how Bill 96 impacts English speakers in Montreal
13 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:56
Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Eric Girard, Quebec's minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers. He's also the minister of finance, and the MNA for Groulx, which covers Boisbriand, Sainte-Therese and Rosemere.