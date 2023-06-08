St. Mary's Hospital take on allophone to eliminate langauge barriers

Radio

Duration 8:04

Do you have a hard time communicating your symptoms and side effects to your doctor? It can be a lot more difficult if French or English are not your first or even second language… We’ll speak with Sylvie Lambert, she is a professor at McGill’s Ingram School of Nursing. She's also leading the project at ST. Mary's Research Centre to improve communication between allophone patients and healthcare providers. She joins us to share more about this project.