Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Let’s Go8:04St. Mary's Hospital take on allophone to eliminate langauge barriers

St. Mary's Hospital take on allophone to eliminate langauge barriers

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:04

Do you have a hard time communicating your symptoms and side effects to your doctor? It can be a lot more difficult if French or English are not your first or even second language… We’ll speak with Sylvie Lambert, she is a professor at McGill’s Ingram School of Nursing. She's also leading the project at ST. Mary's Research Centre to improve communication between allophone patients and healthcare providers. She joins us to share more about this project.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:58

Aerodrome loophole allows builders to dodge local laws, cottagers say

CBC News Ottawa

20 hours ago
Duration 4:58

Wildfire smoke envelopes huge swaths of North America

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Hawaii's second largest volcano erupts on Big Island

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:43

See the smoky, hazy skies over Toronto

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:01

What's behind Quebec's 'unprecedented' forest fire season?

CBC News Montreal

4 days ago

now