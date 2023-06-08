Voter's Voice: NDG-Westmount byelection voters concerned about cost of living, language laws

Content
Daybreak Montreal10:49Voter's Voice: NDG-Westmount byelection voters concerned about cost of living, language laws

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:49

Voters in the federal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount are headed to the polls as early as this weekend, in a byelection to fill the seat left vacant by former Liberal MP Marc Garneau. Daybreak's Sean Henry and Ainslie MacLellan hit the streets to hear what's on the mind of voters.

