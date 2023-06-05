New Immigrant program may help fill labour shortage

Radio

Duration 8:05

The federal government has launched a new immigration program to help fill the most in-demand jobs in Canada. Labour shortages have been highlighted as a concern for businesses, according to a recent Bank of Canada's latest survey. This new program targets skilled immigrants who have experience working in healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and trades such as carpentry and plumbing. We’re joined by Dory Jade. He is the CEO of the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants.