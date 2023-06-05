Indigenous youth from across northern Ontario will have the chance to travel to Thunder Bay this summer for a land and water based camp

It’s called Aki Kikinomakaywin. That translates to Learning on the Land. The Thunder Bay summer camp is back this year for its second annual gathering. Up North Host Jonathan Pinto spoke with elder Advisor Shelia DeCorte and Project Lead Lydia Johnson about what is planned for this year.