Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North12:33Indigenous youth from across northern Ontario will have the chance to travel to Thunder Bay this summer for a land and water based camp

Indigenous youth from across northern Ontario will have the chance to travel to Thunder Bay this summer for a land and water based camp

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:33

It’s called Aki Kikinomakaywin. That translates to Learning on the Land. The Thunder Bay summer camp is back this year for its second annual gathering. Up North Host Jonathan Pinto spoke with elder Advisor Shelia DeCorte and Project Lead Lydia Johnson about what is planned for this year.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:47

Flames visible from the water as forest fire burns west of Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 2:01

What's behind Quebec's 'unprecedented' forest fire season?

CBC News Montreal

1 day ago
Duration 0:25

Watch as smoke rises over Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 0:31

See U.S. navy footage of a Chinese warship near a destroyer

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:01

Chinese warship nearly hits U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait

The National

2 days ago

now