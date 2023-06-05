A visit to Traditions Art Shop & Studio in Kahnawà:ke | CBC.ca Loaded
15 hours ago
Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini speaks to Tekaronhiahkhwa Margaret Standup about her family's history of beadwork, and how she is carrying on the tradition at her shop and Kahnawà:ke. Standup is a beadwork artist who specializes in moccasins, and is one of the co-hosts of The Beading Table podcast.