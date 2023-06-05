A visit to Traditions Art Shop & Studio in Kahnawà:ke

Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini speaks to Tekaronhiahkhwa Margaret Standup about her family's history of beadwork, and how she is carrying on the tradition at her shop and Kahnawà:ke. Standup is a beadwork artist who specializes in moccasins, and is one of the co-hosts of The Beading Table podcast.