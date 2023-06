Bob Rock talks Gord Downie, Metallica and his enduring love of music

Duration 10:20

Canadian producer Bob Rock is behind hits from some of music’s biggest acts, including Metallica, Mötley Crüe and Michael Bublé. Ian Hanomansing talks with Rock about his hugely successful career, including his latest release — a collaboration with his friend Gord Downie before the Tragically Hip singer’s death from cancer in 2017.