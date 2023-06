Another deadly Russian missile attack as Ukraine readies counteroffensive

News

Duration 2:02

Russian cruise missiles have killed a two-year-old girl and injured more than 20 other people in Dnipro as Ukraine prepares its long-expected counteroffensive. CBC News Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton speaks with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about his country’s shared goals with Canada in defending Europe and supporting Ukraine.