Cool things for Hannah Cartmel: community, headbutts at concerts and improv

Radio

Duration 54:00

For 33 years now St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival has been supporting a wide variety of artists and artforms from here and abroad. It's a way for student producers to test their chops; seasoned professionals to stay on their toes. Priddy Playful Productions' Hannah Cartmel will be at this year's edition for the first time with her company's unique brand of improv. The unscripted and spontaneous form of theatre is a big part of the reason the UK native has made a life in Quebec!