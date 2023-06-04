Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend12:56A new film takes us through the legal process of claiming asylum in Canada

A new film takes us through the legal process of claiming asylum in Canada

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:56

What does it take for an asylum seeker to get status here in Canada? A new documentary offers a rare glimpse into our refugee system, through the eyes of a Congolese family. The film is called 'The Hearing', and we speak with co-director Emilie Guerette.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:58

Watch as ground crews continue to battle Shelburne County wildfires Friday night

CBC News Nova Scotia

1 day ago
Duration 0:44

Halifax-area homeowners take bus tour through properties ravaged by wildfire

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 1:11

Meet Bishop and Siren: 2 therapy dogs helping firefighters battling N.S. wildfires

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 2:30

Kelowna homeless encampment residents speak out

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:30

Ruins visible after fire rips through historic Waegwoltic Club

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago

now