A new film takes us through the legal process of claiming asylum in Canada

All in a Weekend12:56A new film takes us through the legal process of claiming asylum in Canada
15 hours ago
What does it take for an asylum seeker to get status here in Canada? A new documentary offers a rare glimpse into our refugee system, through the eyes of a Congolese family. The film is called 'The Hearing', and we speak with co-director Emilie Guerette.