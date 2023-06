Artist chose medically-assisted death and wanted Canadians to witness the entire process

Duration 7:46

Saskatoon artist Jeanette Lodoen was one of more than 10,000 Canadians a year now choosing medical-assisted dying. Lodoen believed that if families, health professionals and lawmakers are going to make good decisions, they need to see exactly what it’s like. That's why she allowed CBC News to witness her final weeks.