Changed By Fiona: Coping with trauma

Duration 5:07

Post-tropical storm Fiona passed over P.E.I. in the early morning of Sept. 24, 2022, but the ripples are still being felt today on the Island. Here's a look back at the moment itself as well as finding ways for individuals and communities to be more resilient moving forward in the final part of the CBC P.E.I. series "Changed by Fiona."