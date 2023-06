#TheMoment The President and first lady of Iceland are screeched in

President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson and first lady Eliza Reid were on a state visit to Canada, but their flight home was delayed, so they went to the brewery for a couple of beers. Next thing they knew, they were taking part in a Newfoundland tradition — getting screeched in and kissing the cod.