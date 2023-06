The Trading Post in north Regina provides free items for those in need

Duration 2:52

You've likely heard of free libraries or community fridges, from which people can take food or books for free. One Regina woman has a similar venture but offers more than just books and food. The trading post outside of her home on Broad Street provides free items to those in need. Words on the doors of the purple box read: take what you need, leave what you can.