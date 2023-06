Detroit revs up for the Grand Prix, downtown for first time in 32 years

News

Duration 2:34

Downtown Detroit will be transformed Friday as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix takes to the roads. This is the first time the race has been held downtown for more than 30 years. Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and Jack Harvey, #30 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, said it's taken lots of work, and plenty of flexibility, to be ready for this weekend's races. The CBC's Jason Viau reports.